Albert Frisenda Jr. Obituary
Albert “Albee” Frisenda, Jr. PINE HILL- Albert “Albee” Frisenda Jr., 78, Pine Hill, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, following a battle with COPD. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 15, 1940, a son of the late Albert and Rose (Lotito) Frisenda. He is survived by his daughter, Kim (Douglas) Huebner of South Orange, N.J., and his son, Kris Frisenda of Pine Hill. Most paramount in his life were his two grandsons, Rock and Grant Huebner both of South Orange, N.J. And he leaves behind many beloved cousins in the Long Island area. Services and burial in St. Charles’ Cemetery, Long Island, N.Y., are private. Send the family an expression of condolence through the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, N.Y., by visiting Al’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 20, 2019
