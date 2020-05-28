Albert McClinton
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON-Albert McClinton, 69, of Kingston, N.Y., was called to his eternal rest on Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020 at home. He was born Feb. 7, 1951 in Kingston, to John H. McClinton, Sr. and Bernice H. (Snyder) McClinton. He was a graduate of Kingston High School class of 1970 where he played football for the Kingston Tigers. He attended Ulster County Community College for business and The Culinary Institute of America. He started his career in retail at Robert Hall Clothing Store. He later worked at IBM in the early 70’s and then transitioned to a contract company Grubb and Ellis until his retirement. In his leisure time he enjoyed sports, puzzles, reading, and baking. He is survived by his family, Bernice H. McClinton, Richard J. Acosta (affectionately known as “my main man” by Albert), Jeanette F. Howell, Anna L. Parker and her husband Charles, John H. McClinton, Jr., George T. McClinton and his wife Mary, James R. McClinton, Steven A. McClinton, Theron A. McClinton and his wife Tanya, Robert A. McClinton, one special aunt, Ada Snyder, a sister in law, Bonnie Wells, and dear friends, Pamela and Wayne Parmelee and their family. He was predeceased by his siblings, Michael A., Karen A., and Donald D. McClinton. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, NY, 12401. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to coronavirus, the number of attendees at all services are limited. If you would like to attend the visiting hours for Albert, please register at this link https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/5584-albert-mcclinton-visiting -hours. A tribute for Albert can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/albert-mcclinton

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of Alberts passing. I knew him since kindergarten at Meagher and last reconnected with him at out 40th KHS HS reunion. Albert was always a kind and caring person and I know he will be missed by many. I had looked forward to seeing him again at our 50th reunion. Sincere condolences to Alberts family and loved ones. Especially thinking of Alberts sister Bernice who I worked with at UHC.
Pamela Noble FondinoCarroll
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved