So sorry to hear of Alberts passing. I knew him since kindergarten at Meagher and last reconnected with him at out 40th KHS HS reunion. Albert was always a kind and caring person and I know he will be missed by many. I had looked forward to seeing him again at our 50th reunion. Sincere condolences to Alberts family and loved ones. Especially thinking of Alberts sister Bernice who I worked with at UHC.

Pamela Noble FondinoCarroll

Classmate