KINGSTON-Albert McClinton, 69, of Kingston, N.Y., was called to his eternal rest on Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020 at home. He was born Feb. 7, 1951 in Kingston, to John H. McClinton, Sr. and Bernice H. (Snyder) McClinton. He was a graduate of Kingston High School class of 1970 where he played football for the Kingston Tigers. He attended Ulster County Community College for business and The Culinary Institute of America. He started his career in retail at Robert Hall Clothing Store. He later worked at IBM in the early 70’s and then transitioned to a contract company Grubb and Ellis until his retirement. In his leisure time he enjoyed sports, puzzles, reading, and baking. He is survived by his family, Bernice H. McClinton, Richard J. Acosta (affectionately known as “my main man” by Albert), Jeanette F. Howell, Anna L. Parker and her husband Charles, John H. McClinton, Jr., George T. McClinton and his wife Mary, James R. McClinton, Steven A. McClinton, Theron A. McClinton and his wife Tanya, Robert A. McClinton, one special aunt, Ada Snyder, a sister in law, Bonnie Wells, and dear friends, Pamela and Wayne Parmelee and their family. He was predeceased by his siblings, Michael A., Karen A., and Donald D. McClinton. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, NY, 12401. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to coronavirus, the number of attendees at all services are limited. If you would like to attend the visiting hours for Albert, please register at this link https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/5584-albert-mcclinton-visiting -hours. A tribute for Albert can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/albert-mcclinton
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 28 to May 29, 2020.