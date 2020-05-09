Albert Vincent Raskoskie
1932 - 2020
MOORESVILLE, N.C.- Albert Vincent Raskoskie, 88, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on April 18, 2020 at The Haven at Highland Creek, Charlotte, N.C., after a battle with Alzheimer’s. Born on March 5, 1932 in Kingston, N.Y., to Walter and Michalina (Kaczor) Raskoskie. Upon graduation from Kingston High School Albert served in the U.S. Navy on the destroyer USS Kenneth D. Bailey (DD713) during the Korean war. After the war Albert married Sophie Wager of Catskill, N.Y., on April 1, 1956. They remained married until Sophie preceded Albert in death in 2017. Sophie and Albert raised their family in Esopus, N.Y., until relocating with IBM to Charlotte, N.C., in 1979. Albert was a loyal husband and father and leaves behind a family that will miss him tremendously. His survivors include daughter Lori (Raskoskie) Drake and her husband Douglas of Davidson, N.C.; son, David Raskoskie and his wife Annita of Matthews, N.C.; and nine grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the healthcare workers and Hospice who made Albert’s final years comfortable and peaceful. A private service will be held by the family. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. http://www.lastingmemories.com/albert-vincent-raskoskie

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
May 8, 2020
Sweet Al and Sophie you both always made me feel welcomed and a part of your family. Thank you for sharing your beautiful daughter with me, Lori, and now she is my sister. We share a deep love for Mark and Sarah your most precious gifts on this earth. Now we all know that you and Sophie are watching over them with such tender care. Rest In Peace With love, Julie Bigham
Julie Bigham
Friend
