KINGSTON- Alleda M. Ellsworth, 80, formerly of Woodstock and Zena died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born April 6, 1940 in Rockville Centre, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Wilfred D. and Loretta T. (Berthiaume) Ellsworth. Alleda graduated from the New Paltz Teacher's College which became SUNY New Paltz. She taught school at the Bennett Elementary School in Onteora. Surviving are her sisters, Lori Sickler and Kathryn Minard; her nieces and nephew, Tracey Berthiaume (Mark), Brenda Auperlee (Greg), Amanda Warncke (Rob), Lynn Whitney, Robert Ellsworth, and Lori Mlodzinski; her great-nieces and nephews, Andrew Berthiaume, Megan Berthiaume, Robert Berthiaume, Brandon Minard (Molly), Tyler Auperlee, Annaca Walker, Kylie Warncke and Vincent Walker III; her extended family who she always considered a niece, Maureen Murphy. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue www.jveahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing may limit capacity in the funeral home. Inurnment will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, in Montrepose Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. http://www.lastingmemories.com/aleeda-m-ellsworth

