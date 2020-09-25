WEST PARK, N.Y.- Alessio F. Matera, 98, a resident of West Park, N.Y., passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck. Alessio was born in NYC on Sept. 12, 1922; a son of the late Frank A. and Rose (Mazzilli) Matera. Alessio graduated PS21 and Xavier High School, in NYC, where he ran track and won many medals. He earned an undergraduate degree from St. John’s University, and a Juris Doctorate from New York Law School. He and his brother, Peter, formed the law firm, Matera & Matera in NYC. Alessio continued to practice law into his 90’s. On Nov. 10, 1951 he married Elizabeth A. (Fiscella) Matera. They were married 65 years until Jan. 8, 2017 when Elizabeth passed away. Alessio was a devout catholic. He enjoyed watching baseball and spending time with family. He provided many words of wisdom throughout his life. Alessio would laugh and wink then provoke a response with a little good-humored needling. He was a city boy who loved the country. He raised cattle, chickens and other livestock. He had race horses, gardened, hunted and liked to go deep sea fishing. What he truly loved was his family and friends, and we loved him. He endlessly and selflessly gave of himself. Alessio’s acts of generosity are countless and a true legacy that has inspired others to be generous. Alessio was predeceased by a sister, Maria Matera, and two brothers, Peter Francis Matera and Vincent V. Matera. He is survived by nephews and nieces, Francis Matera (Donna), Michael Matera (Maureen), John Matera (Nora), Alessio Matera (Eileen), Peter Matera (Jennifer), Rose Gigliello (John), Rosemarie Matera (Robert), Stephanie Cavano (Joseph) and Charles Fiscella, Jr. (Laura), as well as many grand and great-grandnieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, from 12 to 3p.m. at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, N.Y., 12528. In observance of the NYS guidelines, we will be limiting visitors to more than 33% of our maximum capacity.Acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside the building. A Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated by Fr. Miroslaw Pawlaczyk and Fr. Kenneth Paulli on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, 4 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 467 Delaware Ave, Kingston, N.Y. Burial will be on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, 10:30 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Woodside, N.Y. For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alessio-f-matera