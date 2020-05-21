LAKE KATRINE- Alexander Lee “Alex” Formica, 32, of Sawmill Road, Lake Katrine, N.Y., died suddenly early Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020, having lost his long battle with addiction and the power it had over him. He was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Oct. 1, 1987; the son of Philip and Lynn (Schabot) Formica of Lake Katrine. Alex had been employed for the last three years as a salesman for Colonial Subaru and had worked in sales at other retail businesses in Kingston and in Albany. He was a 2005 graduate of Kingston High School and went on to graduate Ulster County Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice “with distinction”. He loved all sports and was very good on a jet-ski, skateboard or snowboard, in golf, and in basketball. He enjoyed fishing in deep water, lakes and rivers. Alex loved running and ran in many Kingston Classics, Shamrock runs and around the neighborhood. He completed his first half-triathalon at Williams Lake in Rosendale. He was a life-long member of the YMCA of Kingston, and a long-time member of the Williams Lake Beach Club where he had many friends and good times. Alex had a big heart for his family and friends. He was a caring, generous and loving man. He always had a gift of touching people’s lives and didn’t have a bad word to say about anyone. He spent five years in the Hudson Valley Youth Volunteers and Ulster County Youth Council working programs to help the aged seniors of Ulster County and the Special Olympics in Saugerties. He was a member of the Reformed Church of the Comforter and especially enjoyed the Saturday night contemporary services. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Aris Henderson of Saugerties, and his brother, Jamie (Kim) Ladd of Catskill. Also surviving are his paternal grandparents, Enrico and Claire Formica of Albany, N.Y.; nephews, Colton and Boden Ladd of Catskill; and his niece, Adrianna Alexander of Saugerties. Many, many aunts, uncles, and cousins also loved him and will miss him dearly. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, William and Mary Lou Schabot. Due to the current virus pandemic, funeral services will be held privately. Alex is entrusted to the care of the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park in the Town of Esopus. A Celebration of Life for Alex will be shared at a later date. We hope that all his family and friends will come to share stories at that time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Alex’s memory to either: the YMCA of Kingston ymcaulster.org/donate or Villa Veritas Foundation, P.O. Box 610, Kerhonkson, N.Y., 12446. Please send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Alex’s Book of Memories at www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alexander-lee-formica
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 21 to May 23, 2020.