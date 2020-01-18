Home

Alexandra Sarah Svetlana Lawson

PORT EWEN- Alexandra Sarah Svetlana Lawson, 22, daughter of David and Jackie Lawson; sister of Peter; granddaughter of Janis and Peter Lawson; niece of Stephen and Melissa Lawson; cousin of Eric Lawson; granddaughter of Beth Olsson and great-granddaughter of the late Herbert and Helen Kletske, passed away Jan. 7, 2020 in Palm Coast, Fla., due to drowning.An Alexandra Lawson Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 834, Port Ewen, N.Y., 12466 is set up to fulfill Alex’s dream to help others fight addiction.Please visit www.henryjbruckfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and leave amessage of condolence for Alex’s family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alexandra-sarah-svetlana-lawson
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 19, 2020
