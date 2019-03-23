|
|
Alfonso Knox KINGSTON-Alfonso Knox, 76, of 66 Hunter Street Kingston, N.Y. Husband of the late Estelle (Kithcart) Knox and the son of the late Oscar and Eunice (Roach) Knox was born on July 14, 1942 in Rockhill, South Carolina was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus Kingston, N.Y. Alfonso and Estelle were joined together in marriage on June 30, 1962. Alfonso was employed as a computer technician for IBM in both Kingston and Poughkeepsie New York. He also had a few part-time employment such as: Maranatha, First Student Bus Line, Kingston High School, Eastern Cleaners and Kingston Hospital. Big Al loved his family and was the joke telling king at the family gatherings. He loved fishing and body building. He was a regular at the YMCA challenging all of the young men to weight lifting. Every once in a while Big Al would break out singing a song sometimes adding his own words. Al leaves to honor and cherish his loving memory a son; Alfonso Knox Jr., two daughters Natasha Knox-Johnson (Carl) of Catskill N.Y., Tamekia Landerway and her husband Jessie of Kingston, N.Y.; his grandchildren John W. Whittaker Jr., Alfonso D. Knox, and Estelle Sherron; great-grandchildren Alexeah Knox, Giovanni Knox, Layla Knox, Julius Knox, and Aurora May Whittaker. Two sisters Rosia Thomason, Lottie Knox both of Kingston, and a brother Richard Haley of S.C. two god-children Tonya Ector and Shannon Roach, a close friend Jason Bailey, as well as a host of nieces, nephew, and cousins. Along with his wife, he is predeceased by his brothers George Knox Sr., William Knox Sr., and Robert Knox Sr., his grandchildren Precious Knox, Alfonso Knox III, John Steven Whittaker. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at Riverview Baptist Church on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Home Going Celebration will take place at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 24, 2019