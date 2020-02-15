|
NEW PALTZ- Alfred H. Thoben, age 89, of New Paltz, N.Y., passed away at his home on Jan. 25, 2020. Alfred was a lifelong resident of the Gardiner/New Paltz area. He was born July 14, 1930 in New Paltz to the late Henry and Margaret Thoben. He was raised on his family farm in Gardiner. After graduating from New Paltz High School, Alfred proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the warship USS Buck, where he was awarded the China Service and Japanese Occupation Medals. Upon returning from the Navy, he began working for Central Hudson, where he remained for over 40 years. At the time of his retirement, he held the position of Commercial Representative. On Oct. 28, 1957, he married Kathleen M. Salzig. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary before her passing in 2013.Alfred will be remembered for his love of nature and his beloved home that he created with his wife, Kathleen. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, gardening, reading and photography, as well as extensive travel with his wife. Alfred is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Nancy Thoben of Hemet, Calif.; his sister-in-law, Dolores “Dorie” Salzig of Leonia, N.J.; nieces, Kathleen Baright and Gayle Lasko; and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, Alfred was predeceased by his two brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Charlotte Thoben and Herman and Ellie Thoben; his brother-in-law, John “Jack” Salzig and sister-in-law, Grace “Regina” Lasko. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Alfred Thoben can be made to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601 or the of the Hudson Valley, 121 Executive Drive, Suite 100, New Windsor, N.Y., 12553. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, N.Y., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 34 South Chestnut Street, New Paltz. Burial will take place at St. Charles Cemetery, Gardiner, with full military honors. Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Alfred with the arrangements. Anyone wishing to express condolences online please go to www.copelandhammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alfred-h-thoben
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 16, 2020