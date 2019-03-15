|
Alfred Ostrander WILLOW- Alfred Ostrander, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany. Born Sept. 21, 1932 in Kingston, he was the son of the late Harry and Anna May Russell Ostrander and was a lifelong resident of the area. He was a graduate of Kingston High School, class of 1950. He was a life member of Woodstock Fire Co. #3 in Lake Hill. He was a past-president of the N.Y. Timber Association, among numerous other forestry organizations, the Lake Hill Sportsmans Club, past member of Wittenburg Sprortsman Club, and Upper Esopus Fish and Game Club. He raced stock cars in his early years and was a member of NASCOT and served on the Town of Woodstock Planning Board. He was predeceased by his first wife, Catherine (Kate) Murray on Dec. 24, 1979; by a sister, Barbra J. Ostrander; and a grandson, David J. Reynolds. Surviving are his wife, Elaine Shultis Van De Bogart Ostrander; his children, Daniel Ostrander and his wife Nancy of Boiceville, Dana LaBarr and her husband Tom and children Dani and Robyn of Willow, Suzanne Reynolds and her husband Mike and their children Rebecca and Brenden of Willow, and Jo Ostrander of Shokan; his sister, Nancy Kimble and her husband Ray of North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Paige, Rearan, and Valen; step children, Gregory Van De Bogart and his wife Leighann and their son Colvin of Wittenberg, and Melanie Ahouse and her husband Joe and her daughter Erin Santonja. Friends will be received Sunday 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m. to the time of Celebration of Life at Noon at the Lasher Funeral Home, Inc. 100 Tinker St., Woodstock. The Celebration of Life will continue at Woodstock Fire Co., 31, following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Woodstock Fire Co. #3, Lake Hill.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 17, 2019