Alfred Richard Terwilliger
KERHONKSON- Alfred Richard ‘Dick’ Terwilliger was born in Ellenville, N.Y., at the Veteran's Memorial Hospital on June 2, 1928 to Selah and Jeanette (Garrison) Terwilliger. He lived most of his life in Kerhonkson, N.Y. He attended and graduated from the Kerhonkson High School. He did part-time studies at Ulster Community College and Syracuse University. He worked as a manager for the family business of Terwilliger Brothers and later for Suburban Propane as District Manager. He was a life member of the Kerhonkson Federated Church, with many years of dedicated service. He was Life Member of the Kerhonkson Fire Company, Treasurer of the Kerhonkson Lion's Club for 30 years, Chairman of the Republican Party of the Town of Rochester for 12 years, a committeeman for many years, and Supervisor of the Town of Rochester for 2 terms. Dick was a member of the National Guard and attained the rank of Second Lieutenant. He was also a fellow carver of the Catskill Mountain Wood Carvers. He loved spending time with his fellow tennis players, golfers, skiers, and fishermen. Dick was predeceased by his father and mother: his brother, Robert; and sister, Norma Jean Martens. He is survived by his wife of 71 years - Mary Sauer Terwilliger; son, Richard; daughter, Karen; and daughter, Barbara and Orest Dudynsky; two grandsons; one granddaughter; two great-grandsons; and nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Dick’s life at the HB Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd Street, Kerhonkson, N.Y., on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. A service will begin that evening at 6:30 p.m. Contributions can be made in Dick's memory to The Federated Church of Kerhonkson, The Kerhonkson Fire Company, and/or to the Rondout Valley Lion's Club. To send a personal condolence to Dick’s family please visit www.humistonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alfred-richard-terwilliger

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
