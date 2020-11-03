1/
SHOKAN- Alfred W. Rose, 80, of Shokan died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Kingston on June 13, 1940 son of the late Alfred and Anita Rose, Sr. For over 25 years, he owned and operated Business Machines Sales & Service on Broadway in Kingston having retired approximately 15 years ago. He was a former bowling team member, and had been active in the local softball league. Alfred was a voracious reader, had enjoyed fishing, puzzles, and had a natural talent for fixing and repairing things. He and his wife had wintered in Florida, and had enjoyed many beautiful cruising voyages together. Alfred was a true animal lover, and had three dogs and a cat at home. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Janice Badaracco Rose; two daughters, Laura Callahan of Milton, and Debra Benjamin of Kingston; a son, John Byrnes of Shokan; and five grandchildren: Michael, Robert, Megan, Ryan, and Julian. Alfred's funeral procession will form on Thursday at 1:45 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia, thence to the St. Francis de Sales Church where at 2 p.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Tom Kiely. Burial at the Ashokan Rural Cemetery, Mountain Road, Shokan. Friends will be received on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials may be made to the Ulster Co. SPCA. Further obituary information,and to share a special memory with the family please visit Alfred's Tribute Wall at www.gormleyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alfred-w-rose

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
E B Gormley Funeral Home
87 Main St
Phoenicia, NY 12464
(845) 688-5500
