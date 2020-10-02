ACCORD- Alice C. Schoonmaker of Accord, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. She was 85 years old. Alice was born on Sept. 3, 1935 in Rochester, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late Henry Sterling Clements and Annie Nora (Overend) Clements. Alice grew up on the home farm in Avon, N.Y. She attended Alfred State Technical College and graduated with a Business Secretarial Associates Degree. 66 years ago, on Dec. 18, 1954 Alice married John L. ‘Jack’ Schoonmaker at the First Presbyterian Church in Caledonia, N.Y. She had been very active in her community. She was the President of the Ulster County Cornell Co-op Board, the Agricultural Labor Delegate to State Committee, New York Farm Bureau Women’s State Committee, Superintendent of Sunday School at the Rochester Reformed Church, Girl Scout Leader of the Accord Troops, member of the Rochester Reformed Church and sang with the church choir, Stone Dock Golf Course member, Tennis club at Gold Gym in Kingston, D&H Canal Board Member, and was on the Town of Rochester Historic Preservation Committee and the Town Historian. She loved her hometown of Accord and loved spending time with her family. Alice is survived by her husband, Jack Schoonmaker; their children, Daniel Schoonmaker, David Schoonmaker and his wife Lisa, and Diane Schoonmaker and her husband Patrick; grandchildren, Jennifer Shea and her husband Ryan, Jessica Schenck and her husband Peter, Renee Ciardi and her husband Matthew, Ryan Schoonmaker and his wife Olga, Darryl Schoonmaker and his wife Christina, Randy Long, and Scott Long and his wife Victoria; great-grandchildren, Elouise Shea, Claudia Shea, Lauren Shea, Lia Schenck, Grace Schenck, Joseph Ciardi, Nicolas Ciardi, Mila Schoonmaker, Jack Schoonmaker, Charlotte Schoonmaker, Scott Long, Jr., and Brooke Long; and two sisters, Nancy and Helen of Rochester, N.Y. Alice was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Cathy, and her brothers and sisters, Pearl, Anna, Geane, Tommy, Libby and Harry. A private graveside service was held in Accord Rural Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Alice’s memory to the Rochester Reformed Church, 5142 Route 209, Accord, N.Y., 12404 and/or to the Friends Of Historic Rochester, P.O. Box 229, Accord, N.Y., 12404. Arrangements are under the guidance of Humiston Funeral Home, Kerhonkson. To send a personal condolence to Alice’s family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com
