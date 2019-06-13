|
|
Alice M. Bell SAUGERTIES- Alice M. Bell, 83, of E. Bridge St., died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born May 20, 1936 in Kingston she was the daughter of the late Bartholomew and Elizabeth Reilly. A lifetime area resident she was employed by KTB Printers for many years. She loved collecting elephants and latch rugging. Survivors include four daughters: JoAnn (Ron) Wengert, Betty (JR.) Smith, Jodi (George) Bell-Gallo, and Stacey Bell; seven sons: Thomas (Wendy), Alfred, Bart, Ronnie (Wendy), Vinnie (Maria), Anthony (Mandy), and Charles (Aleta) Bell; three brothers: Frank, Edward, and Philip Reilly; two sisters, Mary Bean and Midge Wachtel. 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by a grandchild, Krystal Bell; two great-grandchildren, Ciara and Giovanni; her significant other, Adolf “Smokey” Blank; son-in-law, Michael Cucksey, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Falk; and five siblings: Katey, Betty, Bart, Billy, and Joey. Her Funeral Service will be held 8 p.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Friends will be received Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 8 p.m. Family suggests donations in Alice’s Memory be made to the Saugerties Village Beach, P.O. 96, Saugerties, N.Y., 12477. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Alice’s Tribute Wall at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 14, 2019