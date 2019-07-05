|
Alice Marguerite Bailey
WOODSTOCK- Alice Marguerite Bailey, born Alice Shultis, a lifelong resident of the Woodstock area passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the home of her and her daughter Lynn.
Dearly loved mother, wife, grandma, aunt, and friend; she was married 56 years to Charles (Chic) Bailey devoted father and husband till his passing in 2004.
Alice was Born in 1920 in Woodstock, N.Y., daughter of Eliza and Oakley Shultis and sister of Nelson Shultis. She referred to herself as a simple country girl having loved growing up on the family farm.
Alice and Chic were wed in 1948 at the small rural Wittenberg Methodist Church next to the one room school house she attended as a child.
Alice was a lifelong bookkeeper and business woman having worked at the Woodstock Mutual insurance Agency then running an independent insurance agency with her husband Chic for over 30 years.
Alice and Chic loved traveling the world with friends and family, were avid snowmobilers, sailors, and campers. Alice loved her friends, gardening, her birds, especially her bluebirds, her humming bird Pee-Wee, and her constant companion cat ""Bo"".
She is survived by her son, Mark Bailey, his wife Millie, and their children, Trevor and Tyler, and also her daughter, Lynn Bailey Dodge, her husband Patrick, and their children, Lindsay and Haley. She is also survived by her beloved nieces, Gail Carl and Susan Kizis; nephews, William and Stanley Chandler; their children and families; as well as cousins from the Clapp and Lockwood families.
Alice was a lifelong member of the Overlook United Methodist Church serving as a Sunday school teacher, a secretary, and an active participant in church fairs and dinners.
Viewing hours will 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lasher funeral home in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday July 6, 2019, followed by a short celebration of life at the funeral home at 5 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to: The Woodstock area Meals on Wheels, 16 Tinker St., Woodstock, N.Y. 12498 or The Ulster County SPCA 20, Wiedy Rd., Kingston, N.Y., 12401.
Published in Daily Freeman on July 6, 2019