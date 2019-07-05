Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
(845) 679-7381
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Marguerite Bailey


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Marguerite Bailey Obituary
Alice Marguerite Bailey
WOODSTOCK- Alice Marguerite Bailey, born Alice Shultis, a lifelong resident of the Woodstock area passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the home of her and her daughter Lynn.
Dearly loved mother, wife, grandma, aunt, and friend; she was married 56 years to Charles (Chic) Bailey devoted father and husband till his passing in 2004.
Alice was Born in 1920 in Woodstock, N.Y., daughter of Eliza and Oakley Shultis and sister of Nelson Shultis. She referred to herself as a simple country girl having loved growing up on the family farm.
Alice and Chic were wed in 1948 at the small rural Wittenberg Methodist Church next to the one room school house she attended as a child.
Alice was a lifelong bookkeeper and business woman having worked at the Woodstock Mutual insurance Agency then running an independent insurance agency with her husband Chic for over 30 years.
Alice and Chic loved traveling the world with friends and family, were avid snowmobilers, sailors, and campers. Alice loved her friends, gardening, her birds, especially her bluebirds, her humming bird Pee-Wee, and her constant companion cat ""Bo"".
She is survived by her son, Mark Bailey, his wife Millie, and their children, Trevor and Tyler, and also her daughter, Lynn Bailey Dodge, her husband Patrick, and their children, Lindsay and Haley. She is also survived by her beloved nieces, Gail Carl and Susan Kizis; nephews, William and Stanley Chandler; their children and families; as well as cousins from the Clapp and Lockwood families.
Alice was a lifelong member of the Overlook United Methodist Church serving as a Sunday school teacher, a secretary, and an active participant in church fairs and dinners.
Viewing hours will 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lasher funeral home in Woodstock, N.Y., on Saturday July 6, 2019, followed by a short celebration of life at the funeral home at 5 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to: The Woodstock area Meals on Wheels, 16 Tinker St., Woodstock, N.Y. 12498 or The Ulster County SPCA 20, Wiedy Rd., Kingston, N.Y., 12401.
Published in Daily Freeman on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now