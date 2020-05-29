TOWN OF ULSTER-Allan E. Coles, 92, of the Town of Ulster, N.Y., passed away Sunday May 24, 2020 at home. He was born July 23, 1927 in Lyndhurst, N.J. to the late Milton J. and Edna (Burnell) Coles. Allan was married to Joan (Osterhoudt) Coles, they wed on May 16th 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and later was the Director of Data Processing for Ulster County for many years. Allan was a member of the Sawyer RC Flyers and the Sky Park Flying Club in Red Hook where he flew small planes. He was a member of the New Paltz Pistol Range and Saugerties Power Boat Association. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, boating, golfing, and vacationing, especially his trips to golf in the Carolina’s with his son, cruises, and camping all throughout the Northeast. Allan is survived by his wife, Joan Coles of Kingston, his children, Cathy (William) Tomaseski of Port Ewen, Patti (Bryan) Ilgner of Kingston, Jeffrey (Wendy) Coles of Kingston, his grandchildren, Devin (Christine) Tomaseski, Kristin (Jason) Hartman, Lauren (George) Lamoreaux, Chad Whitmore, Travis (Ashley Story) Coles, Kayla (Brad) Gibson, as well as 8 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Allan is predeceased by his sister Doris Walker. Entrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to coronavirus, the service and burial in Mt. Marion Cemetery, will be held privately. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Plattekill Reformed Church, PO Box 33, Mt. Marion, N.Y., 12456. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visitwww.KeyserFuenralService.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/allan-e-coles
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 29 to May 31, 2020.