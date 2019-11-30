|
|
RIFTON- Alphonse (“Al”) Guida, 82, of State Route 213 in Rifton, passed away at home on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in the arms of his loving wife. Al was born on Dec. 24, 1936, in Brooklyn, N.Y. and was the only child of Charles and Dora Guida. While Al was an only child, his mother and father each had many siblings, so Al was blessed with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, making his extended family a large and interesting one. Al and his parents moved to Ulster County when he was a youngster and settled in Ulster Park. He met the love of his life, his Danish beauty, Gunni Jensen, in Kingston in 1962 and they wed on July 26, 1969. Al and Gunni spent 50 years together, traveling, skiing, visiting family in Denmark, and making wonderful memories. Al was employed by IBM as an engineer and was a member of the Quarter-Century Club. He retired in 1991 and spent much of his time fishing and hunting, two of his passions. He hunted both locally, for pheasant at the Lake Katrine Rod and Gun Club, where he was a lifetime member, and as far away as Argentina. Most recently, Al’s artistic abilities inspired him to develop a wood turning hobby. He created the most beautiful wood bowls, which he graciously, generously, and proudly presented to friends, who were always amazed and grateful. Al very much enjoyed a good meal, a robust glass of wine, and the company of his many good friends. At such gatherings, Al would detail his many remembrances, and history will never be as colorful or fun. Al is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gunni Guida, many first and second cousins, and a wealth of friends who enjoyed each of his “long stories short.” Al’s friends and family will be welcomed at the George Moylan Funeral Home at 2053 State Route 32 in Rosendale from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. The funeral will be private on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Rev. Edmund Burke, pastor of St. Peter's Church in Rosendale will officiate. Interment will be at Wiltwyck Cemetery in Kingston. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/alphonse-al-guida
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 2, 2019