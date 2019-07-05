|
Althea Mae Fescoe Broas LAKE KATRINE- Althea Mae Fescoe Broas of Lake Katrine, N.Y., a retired executive secretary for IBM, Kingston, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh after a long illness. She was 91. The daughter of the late Joseph P. Fescoe and Anna Mae Blake Fescoe, she was born Sept. 23, 1927 in Goshen. She was a member of the historic Bull family, line of Ann, of Orange County, N.Y. Survivors include her husband, Gerald E. Broas, her husband of 72 years; daughter, Deborah E. Broas Bennett-Nott; grandson, Jonathan B Nott; grandson, Kelly B. Bennett; granddaughter-in-law, Laura Giovanelli; great-granddaughter, Beatrice M. Bennett; and many nieces and nephews Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St.Walden, N.Y. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, N.Y. Fr. Thomas Colucci will officiate. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery in Walden, N.Y. Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit mill spaughfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 6, 2019