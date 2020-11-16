OLIVEBRIDGE- Alvah L. (Porky) White, 61, of Olivebridge, N.Y., died on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. He was born in Kingston May 21, 1959 a son of the late Donald and Laura Weeks White. He was a lifelong area resident and had been employed by Laidlaw Transportation as a school bus driver until disability forced his retirement. Porky as he was affectionately known was a prankster among family and friends. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He was a U.S. Army Reservist serving 1979 to 1986. He is survived by his wife Lori A. White, his daughters, Rebecca White of Tennessee, Sylvia White of Olivebridge, Katelyn Barringer, of Hurley, Bryanna White of Olivebridge, his sons, Alvah White Jr. of NJ, Kenneth Barringer, Jr., of Saugerties and Kyle Barringer of Lanesville. Also survived by 3 sisters, a brother and many grandchildren. Visitation for family and friends will be at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. American Legion Post 1219 will conduct services at 5:30 p.m. followed by a time of sharing memories. Cremation will take place privately. To leaves a personal condolence please visit www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alvah-l-white