|
|
Alyce Whalen Bailey GREENSBORO, N.C.- Alyce Whalen Bailey, 81, of Greensboro, N.C., passed away on Aug. 11, 2019. Alyce was born on Feb. 23, 1938 in Mohonk Lake, N.Y., to the late Francis (Frank) Joseph Whalen and Thelma Brown Whalen. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Noel Paul Bailey, and son, Bruce Joseph Bailey. She is survived by her daughter, Dena Elise Baile; granddaughter, Bailey Joslyn Stecker (Will); sister-in-law, Christine Bailey Gaines (John); two nephews, Brian Gaines (Kelly) and Michael Gaines (Danielle); as well as two great-grandchildren, and eight great-nieces and nephews. Throughout her life, Alyce cherished the wonderful memories she had of growing up at Mohonk, where she and Noel met. Together they enjoyed visits back to Mohonk often, most recently to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Alyce was a talented artist and enjoyed painting, drawing, and floral arranging. She also loved children and taught preschool for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed. A private memorial service will be held in New Paltz, New York at a later date. Donations in Alyce’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 14, 2019