Buono Funeral Service Inc
100 Main St
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-2600
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Buono Funeral Service Inc
100 Main St
Saugerties, NY 12477
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Buono Funeral Service Inc
100 Main St
Saugerties, NY 12477
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:15 AM
Buono Funeral Service Inc
100 Main St
Saugerties, NY 12477
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Snow
More Obituaries for Amelia Fabiano
Amelia Mauro Fabiano

Amelia Mauro Fabiano


1926 - 2019
Amelia Mauro Fabiano Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Amelia “Amy” Mauro Fabiano, a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother, entered into eternal life surrounded by her family at home on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. She was 93 years old.Born June 6, 1926 in Glasco, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late Pasquale Mauro and the late Philomenia Salvione Mauro. On Oct. 26, 1957, she married Anthony “Tony” Fabiano, who predeceased her on April 30, 2016.Amy retired from the Saugerties Central Schools Business Office and spent a great deal of her retirement traveling with her husband. She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Snow Church and a member of the Altar Rosary Society as well as a member of the Saugerties American Legion Auxiliary Unit #72. On her fiftieth birthday, June 6, 1976, Amy graduated from Ulster County Community College.Survivors include three children, Louise Wilson (Steve) of Mauldin, S.C., Maryann Schaffer (Don) of Saugerties, and Philip Fabiano (Kelli) of Ladson, S.C.; six grandchildren, Justin, Brittaney (Keith), Abbey (Peter), Marissa, Anney and Zack; her sister, Antoinette Babb of Saugerties; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike, Peggy, Ernie, and Theresa; and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her son, Stephen; her sister, Mary Saccoman; and by her niece, Julie Martino.A funeral procession will form 9:15 Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., and then proceed to St. Mary of the Snow where a 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Friends may call Friday 2 until 4p.m. and 7 until 9 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in her memory to a . Please offer your condolences for Amy and her family at www.BuonoFuneralService.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/amelia-mauro-fabiano
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 11, 2019
