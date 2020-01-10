|
KINGSTON- Amy D. Costa, 52, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, after a year-long illness.Born March 24, 1967 in Kingston, N.Y., she was the daughter of John Costa of Tannersville, N.Y., and the late Arlene Lees Costa.Amy attended Hunter-Tannersville High School and Columbia Greene Community College.She is survived by her father, John Costa of Tannersville; her sister, Teresa Costa Comerford and her husband Richard Comerford of Hurley, N.Y.; her sister, Joanna Costa Heberling of Brewster, N.Y.; nieces, Heidi Heberling and Marlena Heberling of Brewster, N.Y.; and her companion, Mark Cahill of Tannersville, N.Y.She was predeceased by her mother, Arlene Lees Costa of Tannersville, N.Y.Calling hours will be Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Aston Basaigic Funeral Home, 7742 Main Street Hunter, N.Y. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/amy-d-costa
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 12, 2020