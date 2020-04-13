|
ULSTER PARK- Amy Elizabeth Gerard, 58, of Ulster Park, N.Y., passed unexpectedly on Thursday evening, April 9, 2020, at her residence. Amy was born on July 10, 1961 in Kingston. She was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1979. She had been employed by Caldor’s for nearly 20 years. Amy enjoyed arts, crafts, and decorating. She was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, had been very active in the Kingston High School Band Booster Club and was a “Band Mom.” Amy is survived by her husband Gregory J. Gerard. They wed on April 25, 1987. She is also survived by her son, Nicholas R. “Nick” Gerard; mother, Margaret Schwenk; and siblings, Robert W. Schwenk and his wife Susan, Nina C. Asch and her husband Robert, and Kurt F. Schwenk. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. She was predeceased by her father, Robert F. Schwenk, and her brother, Jeffrey “Skippy” A. Schwenk. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to the Corona virus, the service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests, contributions to Kingston High School Tiger Marching Band, C/O of Kingston High School, 403 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A tribute for Amy may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you mayleave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/amy-elizabeth-gerard
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 14, 2020