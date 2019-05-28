|
Amy R. Van Benschoten MT. MARION- Amy R. Van Benschoten, 95, of Mount Marion, N.Y., passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at home. She was born on March 5, 1924; the daughter of the late Howard and Ruby (Van Kleeck) Van Keuren. She was a Kingston High School Graduate. Amy was married to Archie Van Benschoten who passed away in 2003. She had worked at Rotron in Woodstock for over 20 years. She was member of the Plattekill Reformed Church where she participated in the weekly bible study, the Esopus and Ulster Senior Groups, the Red Hat Club, and the Town of Ulster Library Book Club. Amy was an avid reader, reading several books per month. She is survived by her sons, Terry Van Benschoten of Byron, Minn., Glenn Van Benschoten and his wife Barbara Muenkel of Lakeland, Fla., and Gary Van Benschoten and his wife Carol of Saugerties; nine grandchildren; as well as 21 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and anyone who knew her. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her son, Dale Van Benschoten, and her brothers, Roy and Earl Van Keuren. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc., 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. Family and friends may visit on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Plattekill Reformed Church, Mount Marion, N.Y., from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service taking place at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Plattekill Reformed Church, P.O. Box 33, Mount Marion, N.Y., 12456. A tribute for Amy can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 29, 2019