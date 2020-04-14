Home

Andre Neher


1930 - 2020
Andre Neher Obituary
WOODSTOCK- Andre Neher passed away peacefully after a long illness on April 9, 2020, at home with his family. He was the owner, heart, and personality of his family business, Woodstock Building Supply, for nearly seven decades. Born on May 13, 1930, he lived in Woodstock his entire life. He was the son of Gertrude and Clark Neher and the brother of the late Jane Neher Keefe and Barry Neher. He is survived by his life-long love, Carole, who he affectionately called “Cookie;” three children, Andrea Neher Dutton (wife of Dr. Robert Dutton), and Jeffrey and Christopher; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Andre loved his hometown and was very connected to the community he served. For many years Andre and Christopher worked together to run the family business. Andre will also be best remembered for his work with the Woodstock Christmas Eve program, donating many hours of time and creative energy to ensure Santa's arrival possible each year. He was also awarded the first-ever Alf Evers Award in recognition of his lifetime of generosity of giving back to the Woodstock community, an honor he greatly treasured. He will be remembered by many that knew him for his boundless energy, natural kindness, generosity of heart, good humor, and signature moustache. His family misses him and feels blessed to have had him as their patriarch. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y. Condolences, tributes and photos of Andre may be left for the Neher family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/andre-neher
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Share memories or express condolences below.
