SAUGERTIES- Andrea Burch died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley Broadway Campus after a long illness. She was 45 years old. Born Oct. 14, 1974 in Manhattan, she was the daughter of the late Andrew DiPietra and the late Elizabeth Albanese DiPietra. On Jan. 6, 2001 she married William Burch. For more than 13 years she has worked at Adams Fairacre Farms, most recently as Recruitment Coordinator in Kingston. A fan of Doctor Who, Lord of the Rings, Marvel, and all things Geeky, she relaxed by knitting, reading and gaming. Andrea enjoyed spending her time with family and friends. Survivors include her husband Bill; her four daughters, Laurel, Caitlin, Siobhan, and Bevin; her sister, Angela DiPietra of Levittown, N.Y.; her brother, Frank DiPietra of Texas; her dear friend and surrogate mother, Bente Videbaek and her family; and her family dog, Finn.A celebration of her life will occur 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., Saugerties, N.Y. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on that day from 4 until 7 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/andrea-burch
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 27, 2020