TOWN OF ULSTER- Andrew J. Buboltz, Sr. 86, of Lake Katrine formerly of First Avenue, Kingston, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lake Katrine.Born Aug. 31, 1933 in Kingston he was the son of the late Cornelius and Mary (Augustine) Buboltz. Andrew served our country in the U.S. Army. He was employed by IBM in both Kingston and Poughkeepsie as an inspector. Musically talented, Andy could play both the guitar and the accordion. He had his pilot's license, enjoyed skiing during the winter months and skating at Wood N Wheel Roller Ring on senior night. Surviving is his son, Andrew J. Buboltz, Jr., of North Myrtle Beach; daughter-in-law, Kelly Buboltz of the Town of Ulster; his grandchildren, Mimi McKenzie (Anthony) and Daniel Buboltz of the Town of Ulster; his great-grandchildren, Joseph and Christopher Buboltz and Nova McKenzie; his sisters-in-law, Shirley and Theresa Buboltz. Many nieces and nephews also survive. His wife, Janice Buboltz, and brothers, Robert Buboltz, Sr., and Walter Buboltz, Sr., died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the 2649 South Road #101 Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601 or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. http://www.lastingmemories.com/andrew-buboltz-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 12, 2019