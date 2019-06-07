|
Andrew G. “Drew” Demeter KINGSTON- Andrew G. “Drew” Demeter, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran and retired master electrician, died in his home in Kingston on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was 74. Born on Aug. 6, 1944, in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna (Nagy) Demeter. Drew married the love of his life, Donna Eisele, on Aug. 17, 1969 at St. Coleman’s Church in East Kingston, N.Y. Drew joined the Army National Guard in 1965. He was a proud member of the 156 Field Artillery until his retirement in 1989. He was a true patriot that supported everything “U.S. Army”. For most of his working life, Drew was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 363 of Harriman, N.Y. He retired in 2009. Drew enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Softail Deuce and was a member of the Woodstock Harley Owner’s Club for many years. He also coached in the local Special Olympics and worked the “chain gang” for Kingston High School Football. In addition to his loving wife of 49 years, he is survived by his children, Andrew “Drew” Demeter and his partner Ragan Peck of Seattle, Wash., and Jennifer Borgogno and her husband Nick of Apex, N.C.; his siblings, Elizabeth Amendola and her husband Joseph of Kingston, N.Y., and Bruce Demeter and his wife Lisa of Lake Katrine, N.Y.; along with nieces, nephews, extend family, countless colleagues, and friends. Friends may call at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y., on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. Coleman’s Church, East Kingston, N.Y. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Drew’s memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 356, Wappingers Falls, N.Y., 12590. Arrangements are under the direction of Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit: www.HenryJ BruckFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 9, 2019