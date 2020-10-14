SAUGERTIES- Andrew G. DePoala, Jr., 77, of DePoala Lane died peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home. Known as Andy, June Bug, Uncle Jun, or Junior to many, he was the favorite uncle of everyone. Born Feb. 8, 1943 in Saugerties; he was the son of the late Andrew and Louise Mazzei DePoala. A lifetime Glasco resident he was employed with his family at DePoala Mushrooms, Inc. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church and the Glasco Fire Department. Survivors include his sister and her husband, Frances and Thomas Resso of Glasco; his sister, Rosemary Hearn of Texas; and also three brothers and their spouses: Gabriel and Jeanne, Matthew and Donna, and Stephen and Sally DePoala; all of Glasco. He was generously rewarded in life with a large family of great friends, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews that spanned New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Texas. Andrew’s motto in life was “always do what’s right.” The simplicity of those words resonated in all of Andrew’s actions ranging from volunteering as a firefighter to being that one person who would listen without judgment. His gentle nature was the reason his nieces and nephews sought his affection and attention. Junior lived simply by finding joy in helping everyone out however he could, taking care of animals, manicuring his property, spending time with his friends where they would talk and solve the world’s problems over a bagel and a cup of coffee, and dropping by to see all his local family and friends throughout the week. In a world of text messages and notifications on our devices, Junior just simply popped over to say hello. He understood that that’s how life should be. He believed if you want to see someone, there doesn’t need to be an excuse. Just see them. Family and friends will, beyond words, miss Junior’s pop-ins, warm smile, and unconditional love. Andrew’s Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at the DePoala Homestead, 250 Delaware St./DePoala Lane, in Glasco with interment to follow in the family plot at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Barclay Heights, Saugerties. Friends will be received Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Facemasks and social distancing mandated by NYS to be observed. The family would like to construct a bench in his memory at the Glasco Mini Park by one of his favorite spots on the Hudson River. Memorial bench contributions may be made to Salvatore DePoala in memory of Andrew DePoala Jr.. .Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Andrew’s Tribute Wall at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/andrew-g-depoala-jr