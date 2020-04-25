|
NEW YORK, N.Y.- Andrew J. Cook, III, 71, of New York City passed away April 6, 2020 at Lenox Hill Hospital due to complications from Coronavirus. He was born Dec. 6, 1948 in Kingston, N.Y., to Andrew J. Cook, Jr., and Joan F. Cook. He graduated from Kingston High School and St. Francis University and received his MPA from NYU. Andrew moved to New York City in the early 70s. He worked for New York State Dept of Mental Hygiene with his office being in the World Trade Center. After retiring from the State Andrew taught at Rice High School in Harlem. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister Karen C. Erena. Andrew is survived by his son, Arthur Cook of New York City; sisters and brothers, Julia Nicholls of Stone Ridge, N.Y., Robert Cook and his wife Jacqueline of Kingston, N.Y., Mary Cook Ferraro and her husband James of Kingston, N.Y., and John Cook and his wife Susan of Tolland, Conn. If you wish to make a contribution in tribute to Andrew, please consider donating to the Karen C. Erena Scholarship Fund, Boys and Girls Club of Kingston, N.Y., that was established in the memory of his sister. https://www.bgclubsulstercounty.org/scholarships/ http://www.lastingmemories.com/andrew-j-cook-iii
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 26, 2020