Andrew J. Lord Jr.
1938 - 2020
KINGSTON-Andrew J. Lord Jr., 82 of Kingston died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born June 16, 1938 in Kingston, he was a son of the late Andrew Sr. and Jessie (Haley) Lord. Andrew was employed as a driver for the New York State Department of Transportation for twenty nine years. He loved country music, watching football and NASCAR racing. He was a member of the American Legion Post 1748 and the White Eagle. Surviving is his wife of 31 years, Dolores Elaine (Hawley) Lord; his children, Anna Becker and her husband Fred, Andrew Lord III and his wife Kathy; his stepsons, Frederick Rogers, Kenneth Golda and Richard Obermeyer; his brother, William Haley. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive. Andrew is predeceased by his daughter, Sandra Lord-Ferguson; his stepson, Joseph Obermeyer; sisters, Alberta Longhi, Mildred "Midge" Butler and Emma Dammier; his brother, Robert Lord and his first wife Maureen Lord. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. A service will be held at 4 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity of visitors at the funeral home. Inurnment in Montrepose Cemetery Thursday Sept. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/andrew-j-lord-jr

Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
