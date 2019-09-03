Home

E B Gormley Funeral Home
87 Main St
Phoenicia, NY 12464
(845) 688-5500
Andrietta “Etta” Hanigan PHOENICIA- Andrietta “Etta” Hanigan, 99, of Esopus Ave. died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Ferncliff Nursing Home, Rhinebeck, N.Y., after a lengthy illness. Born May 20, 1920 in Ludlow, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Melvina Elder. An area resident for many years she was a member of the Ladies Auxillary of the Phoenicia American Legion/VFW, a parishioner and member of St. Francis deSales RC Church and its Ladies Sodality for over 60 years. Etta was an avid shopper and travelled extensively throughout the U.S. and to Ireland. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis (Frank) in 1985; their son, Robert in 2012; and a sister, Hazel Morton. Survivors include a niece, Joan Ryczek of Ludlow, Mass.; daughter-in-law, Johannah Hanigan of Kingston; grandchildren: John F. (Sara) Hanigan and Beth A. Hanigan; and a great-grandson, Jackson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. today, Sept. 4, 2019, at St. Francis deSales Roman Catholic Church, Main St., Phoenicia. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at the E.B. Gormley Funeral Home, Main St., Phoenicia. Interment will follow in the Island Pond Cemetery, Ludlow, Mass. Expressions of condolence may be shared with Etta’s family on her tribute page at GormleyFu neralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 4, 2019
