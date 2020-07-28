1/1
Angela Baker
WEST HURLEY- Angela Baker, 88, of Pine Street, West Hurley, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. She was born in Kingston, N.Y., on Feb. 18, 1932; a daughter of the late Edward and Marjorie (Middaugh) Dubois. A homemaker, she also assisted her son Dean in the family business, Baker Carpet Sales and Cleaning Service, for over 52 years. Angela was an extraordinary person, who loved life. She was an avid antique dealer and house decorator. She was a designer and collector of fine art her entire life, building a home she resided in till her last days. She loved to garden and was always out in her yard doing something to spruce it up. She did so much good for so many people. Her generosity touch many lives. she will be deeply missed. She is survived by one son, Dean (Bernedette) Baker of Kingston, N.Y., and her grandson, Cody Baker. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Courtney Baker and Jessica Baker (great-grandson, Noah). She is predeceased by her husband, Frederick Scott Baker (1996), and her daughter, Bonnie Baker (2019). The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, with the care and graveside service arrangements for Angela, which are private. For attendees invited by the Baker family, masks and social distancing are required at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Angela's memory to: Boys and Girls Club, 139 Greenkill Ave, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Angela's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/angela-baker

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
July 28, 2020
we are sad to hear about the passing of Angie. She was a wonderful person and always fun to be around.
Judy, Ray and Kim Lukaszewski
Lukaszewski
Friend
