Angeline C. Serra KINGSTON- Angeline C. Serra, 92, of Kingston, N.Y., died Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home. Angeline was born in Kingston to the late John and Rose (Polacco) Mancuso and was the wife of the late Albert “Effer” Serra. Angie loved her family, especially her grandchildren, to whom she was a second mother. They will remember her for her open door, her feisty mouth, and food on the table. She loved to cook and have holiday dinners at her house, but her favorite thing was to go out to eat, especially fast food. Angie is survived by two children, Patricia Joy, of Kingston, Frank Serra, and his wife, Cheri, of Rosendale; three grandchildren, Marc Serra and his wife Kathy, Heather Dixon and her husband Martin, Jamie Hasbrouck and her husband Jason; a great-grandchild, Alex Dixon, all of Kingston; and a sister, Josephine Mancuso, of Laramie, Wyo. Two sisters-in-law, Mary Sinnott of Glasco, Nora Mancuso of Kingston, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. In addition to her parents, Angie was predeceased by two brothers, Peter and James Mancuso, and a sister, Rose Moon. The family will receive friends at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Fr. John Kearney, officiating. Following the service, inurnment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Donations may be made in Angie’s name to Hospice of Ulster County, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, in recognition of their continued service and support to the families in Ulster County. Simpson-Gaus Funeral home is honored to assist the Serra Family with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Angeline by visiting www.simpsongaus.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 20, 2019