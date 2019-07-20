|
Angelo J. Sasso, GLASCO-Angelo J. Sasso, 86, of Rte. 32, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Peter’s Hospital, Albany, N.Y. Born March 22, 1933 in Glasco he was the son of the late Camillo and Lavina Ciarlante Sasso. For over 35 years he was employed at James J. Dargan, Inc., in the detailing department. He was a member of the Glasco Fire Company and was a former usher at St. Joseph’s RC Church in Glasco. Predeceased by his wife, Maria Sasso, survivors include his sister, Anna Marie (Kelton) Chubb of Saugerties and two brothers: Camillus and Steven (Cheryl) Sasso both of Saugerties. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by a sister, Theresa Sasso and a sister in law: Mary Lou Sasso. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m.,, Tuesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties thence to St. Joseph’s R.C. Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received on Monday 7 to p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Angelo’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 21, 2019