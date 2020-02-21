|
|
SAUGERTIES- Anita Milikofsky, 89, of Commons Lane died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Kingston City Hospital. She was born on March 25, 1930 in Altoona, Pa., the daughter of the late Morris and Lillian Levinson Berger. A Saugerties resident for 62 years. Anita obtained her Master’s Degree at SUNY New Paltz. She was employed for many years by the Saugerties Schools Consolidated as a 5th Grade Teacher at the Riccardi Elementary School. Predeceased by her husband, Leon; son, Bruce; and two brothers: Irvin and Albert Berger. Survivors include her daughter, Robin Milikofsky; brother, Ronald (Mirella) Berger; daughter-in-law, Elaine Milikofsky; three grandchildren: Lee (Stephanie) Milikofsky, Lori Puertas and Carley (Damyn) Milikofsky all of Saugerties; three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be held 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties with Cantor Bob Cohen of Temple Emanuel officiating. Visitation will be held 12 to 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anita-milikofsky
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 22, 2020