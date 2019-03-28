|
Ann Casey KINGSTON- Ann Casey of Old Flatbush Road, died suddenly on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. She was born in N.Y.C. July 7, 1934; a daughter of the late William and Nellie Roach Reilly. She was an area resident most of her life and had been employed as a bookkeeper for the former H.F. King Automotive Supply in Kingston. After her retirement she also assisted her husband and sons in the family business, Casey and Sons Floor Sanding in Kingston. She also served as a personal chauffeur for her grandchildren. She enjoyed taking them anywhere and everywhere they needed to be. Ann loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed her yearly trips to Disney and also the local car shows. Her husband, Thomas K. Casey, Sr., died June 26, 2014; a son, John P. (Jack) Casey died April 30, 2017; two sisters, Marie Collins and Helen Peabody; and two brothers, James and William Reilly, also died previously. Ann is survived by two daughters, Eileen Pine (Edward) of Hurley, Theresa Casey; a son, Thomas K. Casey, Jr., both of Kingston; and four grandchildren, Colleen Molnar (Justin) of Davenport, Fla., Katie Kaczmarek (Quentin) of Hamden, Conn., Joe Pine of Madison, Wis., and Caryn Pine of Hurley. Also survived by three great-grandchildren, Parker and Arya Molnar of Davenport, Fla., and Camdyn Kaczmarek of Hamden, Conn. Her funeral will be held Monday, April 1, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. from the George J. Moylan Funeral Home Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in Rosendale. Rev. Edmund Burke will officiate. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Sunday 3 to 6 p.m. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com)
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 30, 2019