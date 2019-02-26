|
Ann D. Deciano SAWKILL- Ann D. Deciano, 81, of Sawkill N.Y., died peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Queens, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mildred (Giefer) Hager. Ann was employed for 28 years at Hercules and later Ireco of Port Ewen until her retirement in 1996. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She also loved music and dancing, and in her earlier years, she was especially fond of attending sock hops. Ann’s favorite performer was Elvis, and she enjoyed the music of the 1950s. Ann is survived by her three children, Nancy Vanvalkenburgh (Jeff) of New Windsor, April Davidoff (Mark) of Saugerties, Tracy Deciano of Saugerties; five grandchildren, Michael, Jason, Ryan Deciano, Cassidy Davidoff, and Ashleigh Umhay; as well as three great-grandchildren, Morgan and Zoey Deciano, and Emmett Davidoff. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Ann was predeceased by her son, Joseph Deciano, who died in 2017, and her brother Walter Hager. Ann will be reposing at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Avenue, on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral procession will form from the funeral home on Friday at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, Kingston. Interment will be at the discretion of the family. Donations in Ann’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12601. Online condolences may be left for the family of Ann by visitingwww.simpsongaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 27, 2019