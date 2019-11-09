|
PORT EWEN- Ann Hunt Coler, 85, of Port Ewen, N.Y., and previously Stone Ridge, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Sharon, Conn. Born on Dec. 25, 1933, in Dordon, England; she was the daughter of the late Elsie (Hunt) Johnson and the late John W. Hunt.She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, William S. Coler, Jr., who passed away on Jan. 31, 1996.Ann sailed on the Ascania to Quebec in the fall of 1949, becoming a U.S. citizen on Oct. 14, 1955. She was a graduate of Ravena - Coeymans High School, Ravena, N.Y., Class of 1950. After dedicating years to raising a family and volunteering in many community positions, including PTA President, president of the Rondout Valley Board of Education, 4-H leader, election board volunteer, and church choir member. Ann returned to school graduating from Ulster County Community College in 1979. She worked as a registered nurse at Benedictine Hospital, Kingston, N.Y., until her retirement in 1994. Ann was a recent member and trustee of the Kingston Power Boat Association.Ann is survived by her faithful partner of 22 years, Diego Abreu Kahr of Port Ewen, N.Y.; her daughter, Linda Ann Previll and husband Joseph N. Previll of Stone Ridge, N.Y.; her daughter, Debra Coler Breger of Denver, Colo., and late husband, Paul L. Breger; her daughter, Patricia Lee Wengler and husband Thomas V. Wengler of Middlebury, Conn.; five grandchildren, Sasha Coler Breger Bush and husband William A. Bush of Denver, Colo., Cara Previll Niazi of Meriden, Conn., Mathew J. Previll of Kingston, N.Y., Kaitlyn Ann Wengler of Lexington Park, Md., Kyle T. Wengler of Cambridge, Mass.; and her great-grandchild, William Breger Bush of Denver, Colo.In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her sisters, Beryl Carter of Rensselaer, N.Y., and Verna Wiggins of England.Arrangements are entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401, where family and friends may visit on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a time for remembrances starting at 4 p.m., during which those in attendance will have an opportunity to share if they wish.Memorial contributions may be made to the , Dutchess/ Ulster/Putnam Regional Office, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. https://www.alz.org/hudsonvalley A tribute for Ann may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared. http://www.lastingmemories.com/ann-hunt-coler
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 10, 2019