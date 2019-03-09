Home

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Anna Granville

Anna Granville Obituary
Anna Granville SAUGERTIES-Anna Granville, 94, of Main St., died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Ferncliff Nursing Home. Born July 5, 1924 in Point Pleasant, N.J. An area resident for many years she was a charter member and one of the organizers of the Saugerties Chapter of the Red Hatters. Predeceased by her husband, Richard Granville in 2016 and a daughter, Bonnie Ann Granville, survivors include a nephew, Kevin and his wife Charlene Granville of Cranbury, N.J. Her Graveside service will be held 12 noon Monday at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Saugerties. Family suggests donations in her memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be posted on Anna’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFu neralHome
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 11, 2019
