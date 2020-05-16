TOWN OF KINGSTON- Anna I. Mellin, at the age of 77, passed on Friday, May 8, 2020, in her home in the Town of Kingston, where she was born. She was the daughter of the late Mylo Hague and Lillian Lane. Besides her parents, Anna was predeceased by her two brothers, William and Fred Lane. Anna is survived by her loving husband, William H. Mellin; a daughter, Lisa Mellin of Saugerties; her grandson, Chris Madsen, of Saugerties; her sister, Barbara Peck, of Florida; and many nieces and nephews that were very dear to her. Anna always loved fishing with her brother Fred. She enjoyed many laughs with her sister-in-law, Doris, whom she adored. Anna was very helpful and contributed greatly in her role as CEO and Domestic Engineer in the family business William H. Mellin Designer and Builder. She was a past member of the Rebekah Lodge in Bearsville, N.Y. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Sawkill Fire Department. Willie and Anna were inseparable and the best of friends, they enjoyed camping, playing games, and most of all just spending time together. They were married on July 4, 1982. Anna lived a very simple life and was happy just to be Willy’s loving wife. Anna will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was the best friend anyone could ever have. May her soul rest in peace. In practicing social distancing, a Memorial Caravan is being planned on May 22, at 2 p.m. Location to be determined and will be announced on Lisa Mellin’s Facebook. Condolences, tributes and photos may be left for the Mellin family by visiting www.lasherfh.com Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to the Sawkill Fire Department, 898 Sawkill Rd., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. In the interest of public safty and the mandates of the Governor of NYS due to Covid virus, a private graveside service will be held in the Mt. Marion Cemetery. Arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anna-i-mellin
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 16 to May 17, 2020.