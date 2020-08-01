SAUGERTIES-Anna M. Newkirk, 95, of Mill Street, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Golden Hill Health Related Facility. Born April 25, 1925 in Saugerties she was the daughter of the late Edward and Jennie Hornbeck. A lifetime area resident she was predeceased by her husband Elmer, her siblings, Leonard, Warren and Edna Hornbeck. Her Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. Of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received Monday 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Alice’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome http://www.lastingmemories.com/anna-m-newkirk