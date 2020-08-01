1/
Anna M. Newkirk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAUGERTIES-Anna M. Newkirk, 95, of Mill Street, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Golden Hill Health Related Facility. Born April 25, 1925 in Saugerties she was the daughter of the late Edward and Jennie Hornbeck. A lifetime area resident she was predeceased by her husband Elmer, her siblings, Leonard, Warren and Edna Hornbeck. Her Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Cor. Of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received Monday 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Alice’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome http://www.lastingmemories.com/anna-m-newkirk

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved