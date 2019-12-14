Home

Anna Marie Eilenberger Obituary
SARASOTA, FLA.- Anna Marie Eilenberger, 62, of Vorne St. died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Sarasota Health and Rehab Center. Born July 10, 1957 in the Bronx she was the daughter of the late Edward and Kathleen Eilenberger.Survivors include a brother, Edward Eilenberger of Saugerties; two sisters, Karen Ann Mendolia of Middletown, N.Y., and Barbara Click of Sarasota. Several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, also survive.Her Funeral Service will be held 3 p.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment will be held privately in the Blue Mt. Cemetery.Further obituary information and condolences may be shared on her Tribute wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anna-marie-eilenberger
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 15, 2019
