WEST SAUGERTIES- Anna Marie Westergard (Ann) of West Saugerties died suddenly at Westchester Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the age of 80. Ann was born on Dec. 7, 1938 at Misericordia Hospital in Manhattan to the late Charles and Fannie Livermore.Ann grew up in the Bronx and graduated from Thorpe Secretarial School which was run by the Dominican Sisters in Manhattan. Ann moved to Saugerties in 1956 where she met her husband and love of her life, Alfred “Skip” Westergard. Ann and Skip were married June 8, 1963 at St. Mary of the Snow Church in Saugerties.Although Ann grew up in the Bronx she was a true “Saugertiesian” at heart. A devout Catholic and parishioner of St. John the Evangelist in Centerville, N.Y., she rarely missed Mass.Ann had a strong work ethic and rarely stood still. She was employed by Freihofer’s for 20 years. “Freihofer Annie” as she was known, was a friend to all who walked through the door, always brightening a day, bringing a smile and a laugh or two. After retiring from Freihofer’s Ann could be seen working at the Garlic Festival, renting skates at the Ice Arena or providing parking lot security, and even scooping ice cream.Ann was a member of the Saugerties American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 72 and was a past President of the Ulster County Chapter.Ann loved the sunshine and would often vacation to Puerto Rico with Skip where they made many lifelong friendships.Ann was a true New York Yankee fan. As a teenager she was known to occasionally skip school to go to a game on 5 cent ladies day. Ann’s love of the Yankees and baseball never ended.Ann loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was an adventure in and of herself. She was truly one of a kind and will be sadly missed. As once said by this wise woman “Life is too short to focus.”Survived by her husband of 56 years, Skip; two children, Denise (Harry) Woltman of Kingston and Timothy Westergard (Chris) of Owaso, Okla.; and her beloved grandsons, Kevin and Andrew Woltman of Kingston and Josh Marshall of Owaso, OKla.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Ann is predeceased by her brother, Walter Livermore. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. 100 Main St. Saugerties, N.Y. Last visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a procession to St. Josephs Church, 38 Glasco Turnpike, Glasco for an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be held at a later date at Blue Mountain Cemetery, Saugerties, N.Y. Please offer your condolences for Ann and her family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ann's memory to the Saugerties American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 72, 30 Johns St., Saugerties, N.Y., 12477. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anna-marie-westergard
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 1, 2019