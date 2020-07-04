HURLEY-Anna May Gibbons, 81, of Hurley, N.Y. ended her journey at home on July 3, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 16, 1938 Bronx, N.Y to the late Irish immigrants John and Nora (Cosgrove) Mulligan. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Christopher Gibbons, a son Chris Gibbons of Hurley, N.Y., a son Kevin Gibbons and his wife Kristina of Melbourne, Fla., and a daughter Noreen Roosa and her husband Scott of Indian Trail, N.C.. In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by four grandchildren, her sisters Joan Mulligan of Leonia N.J., Eileen Keogh and husband William of Leonia, N.J., and Patricia Moore and her husband James of Toms River N.J. Funeralarrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 8p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Joseph's Church on Thursday at a time to be determined. Burial will follow in Hurley Cemetery.