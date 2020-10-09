WEST HURLEY- Anna May Powers (nee’ Waytowich) passed after 86 years into the loving arms of her husband Robert (Bob) L. Powers, under the watchful eye of God on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2020. Anna May grew up in Rochester, N.Y. where she graduated from Nazareth College and married Bob in 1956. She taught primary school in Rochester until Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army. Following Bob’s military service, they moved to Hurley and then West Hurley, N.Y., while raising four children: Michael (Rosemarie), Judi (Marko), Nancy Stephens (Wade) and AnnMarie (Robb and Karen). Anna May also leaves behind four grandchildren, Trevor, Brandon, Samantha, and Hank, and four great-grandchildren. While in West Hurley, Anna May returned to school, earning a Master’s Degree in Education from SUNY, New Paltz, in 1974. Anna May taught primary school in the Onteora School District for more than two decades before retiring to Port Ewen, N.Y. During retirement, Anna May took up golf. She and Bob enjoyed both national and international travel before settling in the Naples, Fla., golf community of Naples Heritage where she made many new and close friends. There she was involved with St. Peter’s Catholic Church and co-chaired the Naples Women’s Club. Anna May also played many rounds of golf and enjoyed the beach and the Arts. After Bob passed in 2014, Anna May transitioned to The Arlington retirement community and spent her final years in Memory Care. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anna-may-powers