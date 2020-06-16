GLASCO-Anna R. Greco, 92, of Glasco died Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Westchester Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born July 29, 1927 in Glasco the daughter of the late Charles and Anna Rinaldi Riccardi. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Greco, Sr. in Nov. of 2002, survivors include her two sons: Thomas and his wife Debbie Greco of Schenectady, N.Y., Dr. Joseph J. Greco, Jr. and his partner, Jeff Faust, of Chicago, Ill.; daughter, Josanne Greco and her husband, Chris Trapp, of Alden, N.Y.; five grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; sister, Dolores Riccardi Sanfelice of Huntington Beach, Calif.; cousins Patricia Corrado of Kingston, N.Y., and Rita and Doug Petit of Glasco, N.Y.; several other nephews, nieces, and cousins. A lifelong resident of Glasco, she was a graduate of the State University of New Paltz, former elementary school teacher at the Glasco Union Free School, now Charles Riccardi Elementary School, and substitute teacher for many years closing the last one- room schoolhouse in the 1960s. Her family was her greatest joy. She was its heart and soul. She was lovingly present as an integral part of the lives of her family and friends. She was a “doer” in life, not a bystander, always reaching out a helping hand. She was an accomplished cook, voracious reader, and avid traveler. Anna was a devoted member of St. Joseph’s R.C. Church where she was a past organist and member of the Holy Rosary Society. In the interest of public safety and the mandates in place by the Governor her funeral service will be held privately for the immediate family with the burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barclay Heights. When the virus is contained and safety is not a concern, a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church in Glasco and a memorial reception will be announced by the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Complete obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with Anna’s family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/anna-r-greco
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.