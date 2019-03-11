|
Anna Rutella SAUGERTIES- Anna Rutella, 87, of Hemlock Lane, lovingly known to so many as “Nonna” died peacefully Friday, March, 8, 2019, at Northern Dutchess Hospital. Born July 25, 1931 in Cattolica Eraclea, Sicily, she was the daughter of the late Benamino and Vincenzina Cumbo. Predeceased by her husband, Giuseppe Rutella; three brothers, Antonio, Diego, Joseph; and one sister, Maria. Anna married the love of her life Giuseppe Rutella in 1953 and they were happily married for 63 years. She immigrated to the United States in October 1955 with her husband Giuseppe and infant son Mario. She lived and worked as a seamstress in Brooklyn for 10 years. In 1971, she moved with her family to Saugerties where she has resided ever since. She loved sewing and creating clothing for herself and others. She was employed at Ferraro’s Dress Company in Glasco, N.Y. After retiring, she continued to make dresses and did alterations from her home throughout the years. So many of those close to her have had the pleasure of having her create custom items for proms, baptisms, and special occasions. Anna loved cooking. She enjoyed making meals for her family and hosting Sunday dinner at her house. Anyone who would stop by, family, friend or stranger could expect to sit down and enjoy one of her homemade dishes. Best known for her delicious marinara sauce, meatballs, arancini and pasta e piselli. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting. It brought her such joy to give those she loved an item she created for them. She loved her family above all else and her greatest joy was spending time with them. Anna had a true heart of gold and would welcome anyone into her home. Her smile was amazing and could light up an entire room. Family and friends will forever hold on to all the beautiful memories she shared with them. Anna is survived by her son, Mario “Frankie” Rutella and wife Susan Rutella of Saugerties; son, Benjamin Rutella and fiancé Stacey A. Meyer of Long Beach; grandchildren, Serena Rutella and fiancé Paul Rivera of Saugerties, Joseph Rutella and wife Christina Rutella of Kingston, Alaxandra Rutella of Milwaukee, Nico Rutella, Austen Rutella and fiancé Kaitlyn Ryder of Melville; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Maloney, Gianna Maloney, Riley Rivera, and Arlo Rivera, of Saugerties, N.Y. Also surviving are her two sisters Rina Delisi and Rosetta Borgognone and two sister-in-laws, Connie and Carmela Cumbo. Her Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow R.C. Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barclay Heights, Saugerties. Friends will be received Tuesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Anna’s Tribute Wall at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 12, 2019