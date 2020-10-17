TIVOLI-Annamarie Appa, 53, Of North Road, Tivoli, New York died Friday October 9, 2020, ten days short of her next birthday after a short illness in the Northern Dutchess Hospital. Ann, as she liked being called, was born in Kingston October 19, 1966 and spent most of her life in the Kingston area before moving to Tivoli two years ago. She is the daughter of the late Michael T. and Joan A (O’Neil) Appa. She was employed as a Teacher and Guidance Counselor at several area institutions among them was the Kingston School District, Rhinebeck School District, and the Children’s Home of Ulster County. Her pride was enabling her students to becoming better at addressing their future journeys of life. She was proud of and enjoyed caring for her many pets within her lifetime. She leaves behind MADDIE, a great Pyrenees female dog and SUGR, a yellow male cat with seven toes on every foot. They will miss their MOM immensely as will ANN of them. She enjoyed flowers and plants, animals, cars, traveling, dinning out and most important her Church. ANN was a valued and important member of the BREAD OF HEAVEN MINISTRY church in Kingston. She was predeceased by her mother and mather, her sister Fanny Appa, her brothers Frank Appa and Thomas Appa. She is looking forward to meeting them again in heaven. She is survived by a nephew Zachary Tyler and numerus cousins and aunts and uncles. To whom she sends her love. She asked that a special mention be made of her two close friends and she extends a “Special”THANK YOU to both Marilyn and Gus. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Ulster County SPCA at 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, N.Y. 12401, (845) 331-5377 in her honor. Thank You. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/annamarie-appa