SAUGERTIES- Anne J. Williams, aged 73, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020 at her home in Saugerties, N.Y., after a long illness.Born on Sept. 17, 1943 in Aberdeen, Scotland, Anne came to the United States as a young woman and received undergraduate and graduate degrees from New York University, as well as studying in Padua, Italy.Anne was an accomplished writer, editor, published poet, and translator with extensive experience in both the United States and Europe. Her rich literary talent manifested itself in contributions to education, film, art, law, medicine and social justice.Anne will be widely remembered and honored as the founder and Executive Director of Network Support Services, providing therapeutic community services inside New York State prisons and upon reentry into South Bronx and Harlem. Her extraordinary legacy is the thousands of men and women who havetransformed their lives returning to their families and communities as changed people after participating in therapeutic programs that Anne designed. She also lead the programs and trained many leaders to carry her message of transformation forward.Anne is survived by her beloved aunt, Frances Kirkhill of Aberdeen, Scotland.A memorial service and reception will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Heavenly Rest in Manhattan, located at 1085 5th Ave, New York, N.Y., 10128. Friends and family are requested to make donations to Network Support Services at www.networkssi.org in lieu of flowers. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anne-j-williams
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 19, 2020