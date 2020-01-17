Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne J. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne J. Williams Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Anne J. Williams, aged 73, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020 at her home in Saugerties, N.Y., after a long illness.Born on Sept. 17, 1943 in Aberdeen, Scotland, Anne came to the United States as a young woman and received undergraduate and graduate degrees from New York University, as well as studying in Padua, Italy.Anne was an accomplished writer, editor, published poet, and translator with extensive experience in both the United States and Europe. Her rich literary talent manifested itself in contributions to education, film, art, law, medicine and social justice.Anne will be widely remembered and honored as the founder and Executive Director of Network Support Services, providing therapeutic community services inside New York State prisons and upon reentry into South Bronx and Harlem. Her extraordinary legacy is the thousands of men and women who havetransformed their lives returning to their families and communities as changed people after participating in therapeutic programs that Anne designed. She also lead the programs and trained many leaders to carry her message of transformation forward.Anne is survived by her beloved aunt, Frances Kirkhill of Aberdeen, Scotland.A memorial service and reception will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Heavenly Rest in Manhattan, located at 1085 5th Ave, New York, N.Y., 10128. Friends and family are requested to make donations to Network Support Services at www.networkssi.org in lieu of flowers. http://www.lastingmemories.com/anne-j-williams
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -